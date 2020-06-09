Kim Kardashian has opened up about the moment she found out she was pregnant with North.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her husband Kanye West to mark his 43rd birthday on Wednesday.

Her snap was an old image of them out for dinner as they both smiled for the camera looking loved up.

She said it was taken just after she discovered that she was expecting her first child, now six, and she was “freaking out”.

Kim wrote: “Fun fact about this pic. I had just found out I was pregnant with North.

“I made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance because I was freaking out!

“He took me out to Hakassan and then Häagen-Dazs to make me feel better.”

Kim went on to give birth to North in 2013.

They were married in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, the following year.

The couple have since welcomed Saint, four, Chicago, two and one-year-old Psalm.

She carried North and Saint herself but Chicago and Psalm were born via surrogate.]

In a gushing birthday tribute, the Kardashian referred to her husband as “my king” on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram story, she added: “Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are!

“Life wouldn’t be the same without you.”