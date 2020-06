A photo of pastor Daniel Obinim, Leader and Founder of the International God’s Way Church when he was a footballer has surfaced online.

This was before he became a popular pastor.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Stephen Oduro, revealed last week that Bishop Obinim was his playmate and was an excellent player.

Information indicates he was a winger.

A photo of him has since been shared in which the pastor was spotted in the meddle of the team squad.