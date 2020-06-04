Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, says he is ready to support leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, to meet his bail condition.

It was reported that Ghana’s only ‘Angel’ had failed to meet his bail conditions given him by an Accra Magistrate Court.

Bishop Obinim was charged with the offences of publication of false news and forgery of document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act (1960) (ACT 29), respectively.

A Magistrate Court in Accra granted him bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties with one person to be justified.

And, the controversial British diplomat, who in numerous circumstances has ridiculed the International God’s Way Church leader, posted on his Twitter timeline that he had 12 Cedis to support his friend Obinim.

