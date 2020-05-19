The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim.

The founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been charged with offences of Publication of false news and Forgery of documents contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1960 (ACT 29) respectively.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs CID, Superintendent Juliana Obeng copied to Adomonline.com.

The statement said Bishop Obinim is also under investigations for other offences leveled against him.

