Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is urging government to put on television, evidence of deaths from Covid-19.

The legislator feels such a move is the surest way to encourage people to believe it is real.

According to him, a shock therapy is important to encourage people to adhere to measures aimed at containing the disease.

Alban Bagbin

Hon. Bagbin was contributing to a statement on the floor of Parliament by the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, in which he updated MPs on progress made in dealing with the disease.

“I want to see on TV, some evidence of death on admission,” the Nadowli Kaleo MP stated.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

But Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu disagrees with the suggestion, warning it could encourage stigmatization.

Rather, he called for more education on the coronavirus pandemic especially in the rural areas to curb the spread.