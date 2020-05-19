Police in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, are on a manhunt for a woman who stole a two-week-old baby girl from her mother.

The theft was said to have taken place at about 7:30 am around the Silver Pharmacy area at Bantama, Kumasi, on Wednesday, May 2020.

The mother of the baby whose name was given as Marian Yahaya, 19, claimed that she went to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for wound dressing only to be met by a middle-aged woman, fair in complexion who confronted her for not wearing the face mask to protect her from contracting the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The alleged baby thief advised the nursing mother to hand over the baby to her and get herself a face mask before she could gain access to the KATH premises to which the mother obliged.

Sadly, the mother, who was delivered of her baby through a cesarean section returned with the face mask only to find out that the suspect had disappeared with her baby.

Effort to trace the mysterious woman has so far proved futile.

Briefing the media, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, appealed to the general public to be on the lookout for any suspicious middle-aged woman in a possession of a baby girl of about two weeks old and inform the regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) or the nearest police.