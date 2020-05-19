Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Ltd, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar has bought his wife a Porsche supercar.

He has also acquired for his better half, a nice apartment in Accra.

Assurance & Insurance. Happy birthday and happy mother’s day Ruby. Happiness is momentarily and moments are cherished once they become memories, he said as he posted photos and video on of the gift on social media.

Cheddar decided to publicly celebrate his wife, Ruby in grand style as it was her birthday and also Mother’s Day.

READ ALSO

Check out the posts below: