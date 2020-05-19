Actress Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed how she nearly died while shooting a movie in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Speaking on ‘Okuseku The Talk Show’, reported by mynewsgh, actress McBrown said she got poisoned while she was on set at Nkenkansu and almost lost her life as a result.

The actress, finding it difficult to recall the title of the movie, said she lost consciousness after sharing her food with one colleague as they shot the movie.

Narrating the incident, she said it was after 30 minutes that she started to feel some sharp pains in her stomach and fell unconscious.

MORE:

The actress added that she was rushed to the Kenkansu hospital before being rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital to receive intense care.

She used the opportunity to advise people who want to be movie stars to persist and persevere because every industry has its own challenges and the ability to get over leads to success.