Sports journalist, Kaninja, has revealed the real reason why he sealed his commitment with actress Xandy Kamel with a marriage.

According to him, he was not concerned about the perception Ghanaians had about her wife and that all he cared about was his love for her.

Explaining the real reason for choosing her, he said he does not like hypocrites; people who look innocent in face but very deadly and his wife does not fit in that category.

“I never needed a perfect person but I believe in transition and someone who is ready to learn and change. She also needed someone who will have time for her and I wanted someone who will understand me so automatically we all came on the same page,” he said in an interview with Zionfelix.

She also revealed she settled for him because of his persistent nature even when she embarrassed him in public.