Musician Sefa has condemned some words her colleagues Sista Afia and Eno Barony have chosen to use in their ‘diss’ tracks against each other.

According to her, although ‘beefs’ are allowed in the industry they must not be used to drag another through the gutters.

“I hate the fact that they are insulting each other, I don’t like it when women, who are supposed to empower each other, bring each other down,” Sefa told Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti on Prime Morning.

Her comment comes after Sista Afia, Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz began to throw shots at each other in their ongoing beef.

MORE:

She added that it will be unlikely for her to engage in a feud with other artistes after observing what is happening among her colleagues.

This, according to her, is because people need a reason to talk about others and a feud gives them the needed ammunition to do so.

“To be very honest we are living in an industry where nobody actually cares about anybody, we’re just pretending. We see you, we smile. Everybody wants to get a piece of what they are sharing,” she said.

The Black Avenue Muzik signee rather called for healthy beefs that would help the industry grow.