In an exclusive interview on Joy Prime’s morning show, Prime Morning on Friday, Kofi Mole and Cocotreyy, finally broke the ice on their relationship status.

For some time now, both artistes have been rumoured to be dating, as pictures of them being cuddly with each other have surfaced online.

The two have also become quite friendly with each other on social media.

Speaking to hosts Jay Foley and Emefa Adeti, Kofi Mole, who rose to fame from humble beginnings, said his relationship with Cocotreyy has been over-hyped by the media and that they are not dating.

Cocotreyy also said “we’re besties”, and just friends.