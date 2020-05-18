Former Turkish Super Lig champions, Besiktas J.K FC are confident of signing Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi this summer.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked to the Eagles over the past months.

H will be a free agent this summer despite his impressive performance for CSKA Sofia during the 2019/20 season in Bulgaria.

With football set to resume in Bulgaria on June 5, Besiktas are confident of signing the winger.

“We are really interested in Edwin Gyasi and we want to sign him this summer,” a club official said.

“He is a very good player and every club will love to have him.

“We have monitored him for some time now and we think he will be a great addition to our club but let us see what happens this summer but he is a good player,” he added.

He has expressed his desire to join the former Turkish champions.

However, he is also a target for some top European clubs.

He made his debut for Ghana under Kwesi Appiah.

Football in Turkey is currently on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus.