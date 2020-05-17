The boredom of coronavirus quarantine seems to upset a lot of celebrities who have grown intolerant with their colleagues.

The latest to join the musical beef is record label rivals, Wendy Shay and Fantana who have washed their dirty linens in the streets of social media.

Fantana, most especially, has gone raw on Wendy Shay for attacking her over an interview where she decribed the latter and other female musicians as local champions.

In response, Wendy Shay expressed displeasure for being mentioned in that category and threw a ‘diss’ which asked “Big teeth” Fantana to produce a hit song rather than create ‘beefs’.

With no aim of letting it slide, Fantana, who described ‘Uncle Shay’ as “ugly and wicked”, explained she never intended to insult anyone but gave her candid opinion when asked during her interview.

