Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken to social media to flaunt his children.

The new photos, shared on the respective Instagram pages of the Vice President and Second Lady, Samira, revealed a family dinner setting.

In the photos, Dr Bawumia could be seen sitting at the far end of the table with Samira to his right and his son, Abdul, to the left. The daughter, Nadia, sat to her mother’s right.

In front of them were plates of food and glasses of water suggesting that they were having dinner at home.

Dr Bawumia, who first shared the photos on social media, confirmed that it was dinner time and being the month of Ramadan, it was the dinner for the break of fast called Iftar.

According to him, Iftar is a unique opportunity for Muslims.

“In the past few years, the Iftar has also offered me the opportunity to engage and pray with fellow Muslims across the country. This hasn’t been possible this year due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he added.