Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hit back at former President John Dramani Mahama, over recent comments that the current administration’s discontinuation of projects he started, has badly affected Ghana’s Covid-19 fight.

Interacting with the media after chairing a coronavirus meeting at the Jubilee House Monday, Dr Bawumia said, the former President should stop embarrassing himself and take a look of the data on infrastructure between his administration and the current one.

“We have been able to perform much better on the situation we inherited. In fact the data makes it very clear.

“My humble advice to former President Mahama is to take a look at the data. This is not ‘green book data’, this is the real data, look at it again before you speak, otherwise you will end up embarrassing yourself,” he stated.

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Mahama, Thursday evening spoke on the nation’s healthcare system noting that, President Nana Akufo-Addo has neglected the country’s health infrastructure over the years

During a live interaction on social media, Mr Mahama said the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the country’s fragile healthcare system.

However, the Vice President thought otherwise.

He emphasised that no government in the fourth republic of Ghana’s history, has delivered as much on infrastructure in its first term than the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“We have performed better in agricultural growth, industrial growth, inflation, exchange rate depreciation and creation of jobs.”

On leadership in times of crisis, Dr. Bawumia noted that Nana Akufo-Addo has demonstrated leadership and competence amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, better than the former president who failed to properly manage the ‘dumsor’ situation during his time.