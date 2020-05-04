Brother of the late actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Mr Isaac Darko, says his late brother was sick for a long time though he looked healthy in the public’s eyes.

In an interview with colleague Kumawood actor Salinko and some other industry players, Mr Darko confirmed his brother died of cancer.

“When the sickness started we thought it was mere one. He wasn’t eating; We did a lot of scans and they realised its cancer.

“It means he had to be operated on, so they did it at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. We did everything we had to do medically.

“After the operation, I still thought there was a problem but the doctors didn’t want to tell us, you know they can’t do that because it’s against their profession. I wasn’t in Ghana then, I was in the United Kingdom, so I flew down.

“They had opened his stomach and the cancer had spread to other parts in his stomach. He didn’t want anyone to know and he didn’t want me to visit him at some point, not even our mum,” he recounted.

Mr Darko said because the media talks too much he didn’t allow his friends to visit him because they might have taken pictures of him due to his health status, his brother added.

“He died at Ridge Hospital in Accra at exactly 5:30 pm,” he concluded.