The Vice Chancellor(VC) of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) says some groups of students have threatened to sue the university over changes in academic engagement following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I am aware that at least two groups of students have initiated some processes,” Prof. John Gyapong told JoyNews’ ‘Beyond the Lockdown’ programme on Sunday.

However, Prof. Gyapong said “these are unusual times…and taking us to court would not solve the problem.”

He said it is prudent to rather engage since both students and management of the university “are in this together.”

Meanwhile, students of universities across the country are having to rely on online platforms to engage with lecturers due to the closure of all schools.

While some of the schools are having both engagement and assessment online, UHAS says they cannot assess students online due to the nature of the courses they run.

A medical student, for instance, he said cannot be assessed online if he needs to engage with a patient as part of his assessment