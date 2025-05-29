Gov’t to rename UHAS after late Atta Mills

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) is set to be renamed in honour of the late President Professor John Evans Atta Mills, in recognition of his pivotal role in establishing the institution.

This was announced by the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, during the inauguration of the University’s fourth substantive governing council at a brief ceremony held in Accra on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

According to the Minister, the renaming is “a posthumous honour for his contribution as a statesman, a former President of the Republic and a former academic of repute.”

“Therefore, UHAS in due course, will be known as John Evans Atta Mills University of Health and Allied Sciences,” he declared.

Iddrisu further assured the University community that the government remains committed to the development of higher education infrastructure. He noted that all ongoing projects at the Ho and Hohoe campuses, including the UHAS laboratory complex, would be completed through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

He also disclosed that the Roads Minister had pledged to begin work on the University’s internal roads as part of a broader initiative to enhance infrastructure across public university campuses nationwide.

The newly sworn-in Governing Council, chaired by Professor Kodzo Gavua, has been tasked with steering the University through its next phase of growth and development.

In his acceptance remarks, Professor Gavua expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, the Education Minister, and the government for entrusting them with the mandate.

He described UHAS as a lasting legacy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and pledged to work collaboratively to resolve the institution’s pressing challenges.

“I will like to say with confidence that we shall work as a team based on mutual trust and respect to build upon what our forebearers have left, to ensure that UHAS does not only become a model university but a leading healthcare training institution in Ghana, across Africa and the world at large,” he said, highlighting student and staff accommodation as a key priority.

The 17-member Council includes distinguished academics and professionals such as Professor Lydia Aziato (Vice Chancellor, UHAS), Professor Mark Appiah, Emeritus Professor Fred Newton Binka, Mr. Selorm Dey Esq., Dr. Kenneth Tachi, and Daniel Nii Noi Ashong, CA.

Other members include Dr. Edmund Nibeneeh Aalangdong (GTEC representative), Mr. Charles Evans Apreku (CHASS representative), Professor Peter Adatara (Professorial Convocation), and Mr. Israel Tordzro Agudze (Non-Professorial Convocation).

The Council also includes internal representatives such as Mr. Gabriel Agbanyo (UHAS Alumni Association), Mr. Jeffery Nii Otu Larkai (Senior Staff Association), Dr. Felix Kwasi Nyande (UTAG), Mr. Felix Dolla Dimado (GRASAG), and Mr. Sefah Michael Debrah (SRC). The Registrar, Ms. Yaa Amankwaa Opuni, serves as Secretary.

The inauguration of the new Council comes at a strategic moment as UHAS consolidates its role as Ghana’s only public university exclusively dedicated to healthcare professional training, with a growing reputation in research and community service.

Source: Graphic.com.gh

