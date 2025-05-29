Police probe alleged assault on Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has launched an investigation into an alleged assault on Joy FM journalist Latif Iddrisu during the arrest of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, May 27, at the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra, where Chairman Wontumi was being held after responding to an earlier invitation from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over alleged illegal mining activities.

In a press statement issued by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, the police confirmed that a formal investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

The statement noted that the Regional Command is currently reviewing all available evidence, including video recordings and eyewitness accounts, to establish the facts and identify those responsible.

The Ghana Police Service reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights of all individuals, especially members of the media, whose work is vital in a democratic society.

The Service further assured the public that due process will be followed and that any violations of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

The incident has sparked widespread concern among press freedom advocates and media organisations, many of whom are calling for swift accountability.

Latif Iddrisu is known for his on-the-ground reporting, particularly on sensitive political and criminal justice issues. His alleged assault adds to a growing list of troubling incidents involving journalists facing intimidation or violence in the line of duty.

The incident has attracted significant public condemnation.

Source: Myjoyonline

ALSO READ: