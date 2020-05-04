All seven Covid-19 patients being attended to at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital have been treated and discharged.

According to Chief executive Officer of the country’s premier health facility, Daniel Asare, the discharged patients, seven in all, included a nurse, an orderly, a doctor and a security officer.

“The patients were impressed with the level of care and the contributions of the multidisciplinary team that the hospital has assembled and tasked with the treatment of the patients,” Mr. Asare noted in a statement issued on Monday, May 5, 2020.

ALSO READ:

The discharged patients, he indicated, “were urged to be ambassadors in the campaign to dispel stigma around Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW