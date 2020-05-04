Ghana has now recorded 2,719 coronavirus cases, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

The Greater Accra region has recorded 480 new Covid-19 cases bringing the region’s tally to 2,332.

The new cases, including 70 from other regions has pushed Ghana’s overall tally to 2,719.

However, 65 patients have recovered bringing to a total of 294. Meanwhile, the death toll remains at 18.

Below is the regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region – 2,332



Ashanti Region – 124



Eastern Region – 94



Central Region – 38



Volta Region – 30



Oti Region – 23



Western Region – 21



Upper West Region – 19



Upper East Region – 19



Northern Region – 13



Western North Region – 4



North East Region – 2