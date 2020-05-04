Ghana has now recorded 2,719 coronavirus cases, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.
The Greater Accra region has recorded 480 new Covid-19 cases bringing the region’s tally to 2,332.
The new cases, including 70 from other regions has pushed Ghana’s overall tally to 2,719.
However, 65 patients have recovered bringing to a total of 294. Meanwhile, the death toll remains at 18.
See graph below
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 2,332
Ashanti Region – 124
Eastern Region – 94
Central Region – 38
Volta Region – 30
Oti Region – 23
Western Region – 21
Upper West Region – 19
Upper East Region – 19
Northern Region – 13
Western North Region – 4
North East Region – 2