Popular Kumawood actor, Collins Oteng, popularly known as Komfo Kolege, has revealed why the late actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, before his demise, prevented his colleagues from paying him a visit.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday, Komfo Kolege said Bishop Nyarko had requested that his colleagues stay away from him while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Komfo Kolege said, Bishop Nyarko’s request for his colleagues to stay away was due to the bad state he was in and feared his colleagues upon visiting him would take pictures of him and splash them on social media.

“I spoke to him most of the time while he was sick and I always asked whether I, together with some of our colleagues, could come for a visit but he always declined our request to come visit and his reason for doing so was that he was scared that some of our colleagues will take photos of him and put them on social media which would go viral,” he said.

He further stated that, until the eventual demise of the Kumawood actor, neither him nor any of his colleagues knew where he was.

“Until his demise, we didn’t know where he was, we didn’t know whether he was in a hospital or not. We forced him to tell us but he didn’t,” he added.

According to him, Bishop Nyarko even rejected financial support offered him by his colleagues, saying he needed prayers and not financial support.

In an old viral video, a group of Kumawood actors, led by Big Akwes, complained bitterly about how the mother of the late actor had refused to allow them reach out to their sick colleague.

“He (Bishop Nyarko) has visas and we can help him travel abroad for treatment but his mother has locked him up to die,” Big Akwes said.

But Komfo Kolege said although he agreed with him (Bishop Nyarko) at that time, he thought Bishop Nyarko should have given them a chance to at least pay him a visit while he was sick.