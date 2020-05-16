President of Amidaus Professional FC, Baba Gedo, has urged former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, to come clear on the GH¢11 million debt that has crippled the Association.

In a meeting with clubs, the president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku revealed that the FA owes a whopping GH¢11 million.

This has caused huge disagreement among football administrators with many calling for an extraordinary congress.

But Mr Gedo reckons the matter will be put to a final rest should Mr Nyantakyi speak up on the issue.

READ ALSO

“The FA says there is debt that must be paid and everyone is complaining but let’s ask if it is indeed true that the former administration incurred that cost then we hold them responsible,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show on Friday.

“But no one is talking about that. The old administration was there for so many years but no one is asking how much we got from FIFA, corporate Ghana and the World Cup and how the monies were used.

“If the Kurt administration is saying that there’s that amount of debt then we should push for answers and hold the old administration accountable. When people are blaming this administration, I don’t get it,” he said.