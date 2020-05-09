Bawumia

How many times have I called you?

Your utterances are getting gory at the altar of flimsy and frivolous political chauvinism. The fast fashioned rumpus of the hullabaloos carved by your intellectual dishonesty and political hoopla for fake frisky favour keeps many Ghanaians like my very self until now, uneased.

Our people do say, “a lion does not go to the market square unless there is something there.” Indeed, “a fly that does not heed advice follows the corpse to the grave.”You were warned at the embryonic stage by no less a person than the late former Vice President of Republic H. E Kwesi Amissah-Arthur but you paid lip service to his “home sense.”

Now, here you are dancing to no music at the market square. Today, you have reduced yourself to nothing in the Ghanaian politics that you so much cherish. Go to Facebook and many other social media platforms and see how you have submitted yourself to ridicule and castigations.

No wonder, a colleague scholar from my alma mater, the University for Development Studies likens you to the “one pesewa coin.” As the saying goes “what is said over the dead lion’s body could not be said to him alive.” Indeed, “a roaring lion kills no game.”

Dr. Bawumia, you have succeeded in coercing the intellectual class into joining the needless comparative time series analysis at the time we supposed to be fighting Covid-19 together in spirit.

I am also here once again to lecture you as I did in 2018 about the depreciation of the Cedi against the US Dollar. “He who wakes up a sleeping dog must be ready for it barking.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, you are struggling to give Ghanaians “whole scale” free electricity, free water, free food, and zero rent in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

It is crystal clear you have mismanaged the situation, there are no PPE and insurance packages for our health workers but you found it wise to procure a fraudulent app and patronized musicians to launch it.

You touted yourself the messiah of economic management and the time has come for us to submit you to a truly unquenchable fire of accountability. During the 2016 elections, you pledged to deliver sound macroeconomic stability and double-digit growth.

Ghanaians clapped for you and indeed elected Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo into office as President of the Republic. Unfortunately, you manufactured macroeconomic figures to woo Ghanaians and the international community.

More intriguing is the quality of the so-called three years of sustained 7%average GDP growth under your government. The much-touted “cholesterol growth” engineered by oil revenue amidst performance in the agriculture sector from 6.1% in 2017 to 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019 and the service sector from 8.1% to 7.2% over the same period speaks for itself. The emergence of the coronavirus has come to aid us comprehend the realities much easier than the usual uproar.

As the Dagombas say “when your mother died at the market scare you don’t need to announce the funeral” We no longer need John Keynes, Adams Smith, Modigliani, etc. to educate us about the fundamentals in Ghana. The “coronanomics” is here to provide us with the realities about the fundamentals.

Dr. Bawumia, your government just secured a 1 billion US Dollar facility from the IMFand some 35 million US Dollars (partly delivered) from the World Bank to complement the fight against Covid-19. Does it mean the much-touted economy is already out of gear? Does it mean you have been telling us a plethora of lies all these while?

This points to the fact that you have grossly mismanaged the economy as the head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) having borrowed 235 billion Ghana Cedis in less than three and a half years talk less of tax revenue, grants, and FDI inflows. Today, the realities have exposed your ineptitude and lack of “industrial input” as put forward by H. E BekoeAmissah-Arthur (of the blessed memory).

In the past five years, Ghana has sustained economic growth in the average of 5.5% (~6%) and 6.7% (~7%) in the past three years under almighty “Dr.MahamuduBawumia.” Elementary economics highlights the need to sustain economic growth in order to raise enough income for redistribution.

It seems your case posits otherwise where your government is struggling to feed even the “poorest of the poor.”Togo, a country with less than 4.8% (~5%) annual GDP growth for the past five years managed to give her citizens free food, free electricity, free water, and even zero rent.

The case of Guinea is not much different, I am told the government of that country is even considering sharing money to its citizens in order to keep them home. What is more intriguing is Rwanda, a country that just recovered from one of the most atrocious genocides in Africa is considering more than stated above.

The question that comes to mind is why is the government of Ghana not sharing free food, free water, free electricity, and even get rent frozen for all citizens than the partial interventionist approach? Another interesting question to ask is where is Ghana’s so-called 6% sustained GDP growth in the past 5 years, particularly your 7% in the past three years? Does it mean sustaining economic growth in Ghana does not guarantee income redistribution in the future?

Finding answers to the foregoing questions brings to fore how you have grossly mismanaged the economy of Ghana but found wisdom in appointing NPP apparatchiks into the Ghana Statistical Service to manufacture economic figures just to woo Ghanaians and the international community for favour.

A Typical example is how you scammed the IMF for the 1 billion US Dollar Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). The novel Covid-19 has come to expose your incompetence as the manager of the economy. You claimed to be the Don of economic management in our country but the reality has just caught you up. Can you use such prowess to feed every Ghanaian today as we witness in Togo, Rwanda, and Guinea among others? I think you are taking Ghanaians for granted and won’t let you kill us before Covid-19.

You have borrowed about 235 billion Ghana Cedis in less than three years and received more than 7 billion US Dollars from our oil revenue. Besides, your government has received more than 9billion US Dollars in the past three years through aid from donors. Billions of Ghana Cedis have also been raised through taxation. The question is where is the money? Corruption, embezzlement, bloated government, expensive trips, mismanagement, and several others have become the order of the day in your government.

Dr. Bawumia, you have a lot of questions to answer but in the meantime, I need answers to the following questions:

Why can’t we redistribute the income from the 7% average GDP growth?

Are the Ghanaian economic fundamentals so weak that we have to request for 1 billion US Dollar RCF from the IMF in less than two months of Covid-19?

Where is the 3 billion Eurobond receipt raised in February this year?

Where is the 2.5 million UD Dollars raised from the World Bank out of the 35 million US Dollars suggested by WHO?

Where is the earlier 100 million US Dollars (the audio money announced by President Akufo-Addo) from the World Bank?

Where is the 200 million US Dollars from the Stabilization Fund?

Do you who created that Fund?

Where is the Ghana Beyond Aid and the US$1.9 billion raised during the Year of Return?

For 2018, you reported –3.9% fiscal deficit to Ghanaians through the BoG Annual Report and chose to report –7% to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

For 2018, you reported 2.3% primary balance to Ghanaians through the BoG Annual Report and chose to report –1.4% to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

For 2018, you reported US$5.6 billion gross international reserves to Ghanaians through the BoG Annual Report and chose to report just US$5.3 billion to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

For 2018, you reported 3.0 months of import cover to Ghanaians through the BoG Annual Report and chose to report 1.9 to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

For 2019, you reported –4.5% fiscal deficit to Ghanaians through the BoG Annual Report and chose to report –7.5% to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

For 2019, you reported 0.3% primary balance to Ghanaians through the BoG Annual Report and chose to report –1.8% to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

For 2019, you reported US$8.1 billion gross international reserves to Ghanaians through the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy and chose to report just US$6.6 billion to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

For 2019, you reported 4.1 months of import cover to Ghanaians through the BoG Annual Report and chose to report 3.4 to the IMF for the RCF. Why?

Dr. Bawumia, initially I concluded that you actually cooked the figures to scam IMF for the US$1 billion facility but upon second thought I realized that the Covid-19 pandemic has just come to explain the realities of the Ghanaian economy.

The situation has also exposed the magnitude of the lies you have been telling Ghanaians over the years. It also confirms the prophecy of our late Vice President when he said we should not give the economy to someone who has no industrial input.

You only memorized the economics theories and poured them during examination but never understood what it meant when the marginal efficiency of investment curve gets flatten and the appropriate policy response to adopt for growth to take its course without putting all our hopes in oil revenue. Dr. Bawumia, you truly lack industrial input.

From the foregoing issues at hand, can we conclude that the economy of Ghana needs intensive care as suggested by former President John DramaniMahama?

Dr. Bawumia, Ghanaians demand an answer to why Moody revised the economic outlook of Ghana from positive to negative?

We also want to know why the agriculture sector declined from 6.1% in 2017 to 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

Dr. Bawumia, Ghanaians also want to know why the growth in the service sector declined from 8.1% in 2017 to 7.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

We want to know why our GDP growth dropped from 8.1% in 2017 to 6.7% in the first quarter of 2019.

Where is the bank account you promised every Ghanaian by 2018?

Where is the toilet and water you promised every household?

Where is the planting for food and jobs?

Where are the warehouses you promised us?

Where is the 350 senior high schools you promised Ghanaians?

Mention just one hospital you have constructed in the past three years of your government.

Why unlock Ghanaians amidst deadly Covid-19?

Is it that you cannot feed us?

Fourteen of our health workers got infected by the deadly disease due to lack of PPE, are you aware?

Why did you chose to abandon hospitals built by the previous government to promise 88 new ones?

Do you think you can build 88 district hospitals and 6 regional hospitals in less than 8 months?

Can you give us the source of funding for the 94 hospitals?

Dr. Bawumia, where are your drones? Can’t we use them to transport samples to Noguchi?

Dr. Bawumia, you seem to have forgotten your 2016 NPP manifesto promises. Do you still remember your promise “to manage the economy competently?”

In the 2016 NPP manifesto, you pledge to achieve double-digit GDP growth in your four years in office. Why still in single-digit growth?

Why the cost of doing business in Ghana so high?

You promised a machinery of government that will deliver the benefits of progress to Ghanaians. How far with that?

Where are the benefits of progress?

You promised in your manifesto to broaden the tax base by formalizing the economy. Why are we still facing revenue shortfall?

You also promised to ensure tax compliance. Why are we still facing revenue shortfall?

You promised to reduce government expenditure through PPP engagement yet your fiscal gap keeps widening, why?

How much savings have you made from your promise to reduce the interest paid on Ghana’s debt stock?

Dr. Bawumia, you promised in your manifesto to eliminate corruption in the procurement of goods and services. According to the CHRAJ, Ghana loses 13.5 billion Ghana Cedi to corruption, please explain.

Are you sure the GhanaPost GPS app costs 2.5 million US Dollars?

Your government has been identified as the most corrupt in the history of Ghana. Can you prove Ghanaians wrong in the following scandals? Each question carries equal marks.

Fraudulent PDS deal

$10 million wasted on cocoa roads audit

$4.5 million AfCON profligate expenditure

Ministry of Finance pays 1 million Ghana Cedis to Kroll Associates for no work done-Auditor General

Twelve (12) top state infrastructure designs sole-sourced to one firm

GHC283 million paid in judgement debt

GHC3 million renovated warehouses defective

Appointment of Kwame Owusu as board chairman for GRA after installing 11 ACs in two-bedroom facility

GHC9.6 billion lost to corruption since 2017

$17,000 per hour private jet hired by President to tour the world

Mac Manu fingered in $1.5 billion MPS deal

Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company increases allowances by 400%

Minister of State at Presidency busted over bribery attempt on Star FM Journalist over galamsey exposé

NHIS divert GHC17 million into private investment company

GHC3.9 million to buy condoms

Appointment of MD for non-existent Keta Sea Port

Presidential staffers caught on video takinggalamsey bribes

Fight at GNPC between CEO and Board Chairman (Freddy Blay) over procurement

Ghana included in European Commission dirty money list

Ministry of Health anti-snake serum procurement breaches

$12 million worth of fertilizers for Planting for Food and Jobs missing

Government trades Aisha Huang for Chinese loan

Government busted in $12 million Oslo consulate deal

GHC18k entertainment allowances for Sanitation Minister

$12.5 million sole-sourced contracts for blood distribution drones

Presidential staffers list increases from 998 to 1,614 to create jobs for party boys

GHC297,585 missing at Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly

$14 million blown by Ministry of Tourism over capacity building

EOCO official suspended for calling on President Akufo-Addo to prosecute his own corrupt officials

Two (2) bedroom resident renovated at GHC1 million by the Ghana Maritime Authority boss – Kwame Owusu

Ghana Maritime Authority boss blows GHC700 per head on lunch in a day

GHC1.5 million rot uncovered at EPA

Ghana travels with the largest delegation to UN conference

Government distributed expired food items to flood victims, led by your very self

Asuogyaman DCE buys GHC1,850 printer for GHC16,000

Over 600,000 litres of BOST contaminated fuel disappears

Board chairman of Auditor-General Department violated procurement processes

Government lied over destruction of 10,000 hectares of farmlands under Planting for Food and Jobs

Sawla DCE awarding contracts to himself

GNPC buys $7.5 million property from CEOs former company

CEO of Forestry Commission fingered in galamsey

AdwoaSafo takes $8,500 from NHIA for USA trip

NHIA blows 62k on Government communicators

GHC697 million squandered in 2017 by the Ministry of Finance

Flagstaff House guards busted in robbery on countless occasions

NACOB excluded from Port checks

Wife of Sammy Awuku grabs juicy Free Zones Feeding contract

GiftyKlenam blows GHC93k on clothing allowance

GiftyKlenam blows $132 on rent

Peter Mac Manu in conflict of interest at GPHA as wife is handed juicy contracts

GFA Nyantakyi solicits GHC8 million bribe for President Akufo-Addo and your very self

$89 million dubious KelniGVG contract

CEO of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company awards fictitious contracts

Ghana loses GHC1 million in undervalued Metro Mass bus sales

Sports Ministry, Pius Hadzide in visa racketeering scandal

Wife of Kennedy Agyapong handed Ghc100.2 million sole-sourced streetlights contract

Eleven (11) contracts of NLA packaged and handed over to sister-In-law of MD in a day

GHC28.8 million procurement scandal at MASLOC

President Akufo-Addo gifted NPP GHC5 million for Cape Coast Conference

Fisheries Minister kicks out Director from office over fight against corruption in her administration

Ketu South MCE smuggles in $3.2 million luxury vehicle

DVLA sells GHC10 first aid kit for Ghc100

Special Development Ministry blows GHC800k on website

Expats charged $100k to sit by PresidentAkufo-Addo

NLA boss takes $60k personal loan from service provider

GHC100k spent to change the name of Tamale Sports Stadium to AliuMahama Sports Stadium

President Akuffo-Addo makes U-turn, endorses Jospong a company he branded as corrupt while in opposition

Over 200 instances of premix fuel diversions recorded in 2017

GHC1.9 billion allocated to presidency in 2018

Government blows GHC177 million on failed energy bond

Hajj board official in over GHC23k visa fraud

Ghana blows $2.5 million on GhanaPostGPS, spearheaded by your very self

District Assemblies to cough GHC5k each to fund Akufo-Addo’s tour

CID cooks report to clear two Deputy Chiefs of Staff

Ahanta West DCE rejects official bungalow, blows GHC22k on hotel accommodation

Finance Minister in procurement breaches over GHC10 million loan to MacDan

NPP grabs GHC900 million from two banks without board approval

OsafoMarfo appoints two sons into top government positions

Stephen Ntim appointed Lands Commission boss under a repealed law

Akufo-Addo sacks 13,000 public sector workers to create space for his family and friends in NPP

GHC5.6 million blown in Ghana@60 March parade

GHC9 million spent by Agric Minister to procure fake chemicals to fight armyworms

BOST boss in 5 million litres contaminated fuel deal

Northern Regional Minister, BugriNaabu clash over road contracts

Ten thousand (10,000) bags of fertilizers missing

Please, mention just one project you have done in the three Northern regions in the past three years. Your brother from the Northern region did the following in the North. Prove otherwise if they are lies.

Establishment of the Gambaga College of Education

Upgrading of Tamale Airport to an International Airport

Eight-hundred (800) bed capacity Tamale Teaching Hospital phase 1&2

Construction of 57 km Walewale-Nalerigu road

Construction of Nalerigu, Gambaga and Walewale town roads

WulensiKpandai roads

Nyankpala, Tolon, Tali road

Tamale South Township roads

Polyclinics at Tatale and Kpandai

Health Training Schools at Yendi and Gusheigu

Eighteen (18) ICT Centres across the Region

Construction of a storey building dormitory block and a six-unit classroom block at BunkpruruguSenior High School

Tamale to Techiman asphaltic pavement road

Construction of 20 CHPS compounds to boost access to health in rural communities within the Northern Region

Construction of the Boayini bridge in West Mamprusi Municipality

Bitumen surfacing of Wiase to Yabaga road

Construction of small-town water systems at Kparigu and Tinguri

Boardinisation of Nankpanduri and Bunkpurugu Senior High Schools

Office Complex for the Municipal Education Directorate at Walewale

A modern lorry station in Walewale

Construction of Assembly Hall Complex at Cherepony

Construction of District Assembly Complex at Yagaba in the Mamprugu/Moadur District

Tamale township asphaltic overlay

Asphaltic overlay of roads at Kamina barracks, Bawa Barracks and Tamale Airport residential area

Aboabo market reconstruction

Tamale old market reconstruction

Water projects for Nantong, Savulugu, Tamale South, Tamale North, Sagnerigu and KanviliTuunayil

SawlaDamango- Fufulso road (tarred with schools, markets,and clinics for communities alongthe road)

Established a Senior High School in Sawla

Market complex at Sawla

Community Day School at Daboya (E-Block)

Twenty-five communities connected to the National grid

District Assembly Block at Damango

GES Office Complex at Sawla

Kpalibe Senior High School, Buipe SHS, Buipe SHTS and Mpaha SHS (almost completed)

Nurses bungalows at Goyiri, Kulmasa, and Sawla

Sawla Polyclinic

Health Insurance Office at Sawla

Established Sawls Senior High School

Constructed the Kalba Dam

Kunfusi Polyclinic

West Gonja District Hospital

Rehabilitation and upgrade of Wa Airstrip into Airport to support domestic flights

Construction of upper West Regional library

Wa town urban water project

Construction of 64 CHPS compounds

Four (4) Health Training Institutions( Nandom ,Lawra,Tumu, and Kperisi in Wa)

New Senior High Schools in Gwollu, Funsi, and Birifo

E-Blocks at Lambussie, Loggu, Dorimon, Zini, Naro, Domwin Boo, Konzokala, and Wellembelle

Five Polyclinics (Wechau, Babile,Ko, Lambussie, and Hian)

Construction of a military barracks to host the Airforce detachment in Wa

641 Communities connected to the National grid under SHEP and China Water Project

Eight (8) small town water project for Wechau, Manwe, Goripie, Kpongu, Piina, Nator, Sombo, and Wellembelle

Four (4) number warehouses and pack housing for grains and vegetable storage at Sombo, Gwollu, Eremon, and Yagha

Rehabilitation and expansion of Upper East Regional Hospital to meet world standards

Bitumen surfacing of Bolga to Bongo road

Rehabilitation and modernization of Tono and Vea Dams through GCAP

Construction of Navrongo and Bawku Town Water systems

Construction of 1000 tonnes capacity warehouses for storage of farm produce at Wiase, Bolgatanga, Sandema, and Navrongo

Construction and rehabilitation of 86 small scale irrigation dams through GSOP

Construction of Tongo-Winkogo road

About 100 communities connected to the National grid through SHEP

Massive infrastructure in almost every Senior High School through SEIP

Construction of 70 CHPS Compounds to improve access to health in our rural communities

Expansion of infrastructure at St John Bosco College of Education, Gbewaa College of Education, ZuarungoNursing Training College, and UDS Navrongo Campus.

Constructed about 500 basic school blocks in the Upper East Region (the largest intervention to basic education in UER since independence)

Commenced the construction of the 112 km Bolga-Bawku- Pulmanko road

Commenced the construction of the Tamne large scale irrigation dam project to boost irrigationfarming in Garu,Tempani, Pusiga, Bawku, and Binduri

Navrongo to Tumu road (work was progressing steadily, but truncated by your government)

Dr. Bawumia can you debunk the claim that former President Mahama initiated and executed the following health projects? You are at liberty to refute any of the claims.

Construction of Winneba District hospital

Construction of a 100-bed general hospital with Malaria Research Centre at Teshie,Accra

University of Ghana Medical Centre

Rehabilitation and upgrading of Ridgehospital to a regional hospital

Construction of 2-Storey classroom block atPantang HATS

Construction of Dodowagovernment t hospital

Phase 2 of the rehabilitation andupgrading of Bolgatanga regional hospital;

Construction of five (5) polyclinics/health centres in the Northern region (Kpandai, Tatale, Janga, Chereponi, and Karaga)

Feasibility studies for the development of aspecialized Maternity and Children’s Hospital at Ridge hospital completed

Nineteen (19) out of the 21 health centres with OPEC funding at Amasaman, Doffor, Pokukrom, New Jejeti, Paakro, Gwollu, Funsi, Sang, Buipe, MansoNkwanta, Abuakwa, Have, MaseSosekpe, Kedzi, Adamso, Kayoro, Timonde, BonsuNkwanta, and Dadieso.

Three other District hospitals under the same project have also been completed at Edjumako, Essam, and Zagzugu.

GHS Head Office complex at Limb Fitting Centre, Accra

Construction of 5 polyclinics (Phase II) in the Upper West region, they include Wechau, Babile, Lambussie, Ko, and Hain

Facilities in the following Nurses’ TrainingColleges:Tamale NTC,AkimOda CHNTS, Ashanti-Mampong MTS/HATS, and Berekum NTC

Construction of Tarkwa District hospital

Phase II of Bolgatanga Regional Hospital

Completion of Manhyia Hospital OPDComplex

Construction of Eye Care Centre at KomfoAnokye Teaching hospital

Construction and equipping of New MRI and CT Scan centres at KATH, Kumasi, and Tamale Teaching hospital

Procurement and installation of New X-Ray equipment in selected District hospitals Nationwide, namely St. Peters hospital, Mankranso District hospital, St. Patrick hospital (Offinso), Atebubu District hospital, Dormaa Municipal hospital, Holy Family hospital(DuayawNkwanta),Abura District hospital, Ajumako District hospital,Assin North Municipal hospital, Mfantsiman Municipal hospital, St. Martins hospital, Enyiresi District hospital, Weija hospital, Maamobi Polyclinic, PantangPsychiatry, St Joseph hospital (Nkwanta), Adidome hospital, Dodi Papasi hospital, Jasikan Government hospital, Zebilla District hospital, Bongo District hospital, Lawra District hospital, St. Theresa hospital (Nandom)

Water improvement project in selectedhealth facilities in BrongAhafo, Northern, andUpper East regions.

Construction of 5 polyclinics (Phase III) inthe BrongAhafo region (Nkrankwanta, Wamfie,Kwatire,Tachimantia, and Bomaa)

Hospital projects with funding from EUROGET De-Invest s.a. (Military hospital in Kumasi; two regional hospitals in Wa and Kumasi; and six District hospitals, namely Salaga, Tepa, Konongo, Nsawkaw, Twi-Praso, and Madina-Accra)

Construction of Bekwai District hospital

Construction and completion of Maternal and Children Block at KomfoAnokye Teachinghospital (KATH), Kumasi

Supply of assorted equipment under the OPIC funding

Construction of Blood Transfusion Centresin Korle-Bu Teaching hospital, Accra

Construction of 3-storey classroom block at Korle-Bu Peri-operativeNursing/Public Health

Construction of 2-storey classroom blockat Sampa HATS

Construction of 2-storey classroom block at Hohoe Midwifery Training School

President Akufo-Addo in December 2019 announced the completion of some 58 factories under the “one district one factory.” Dr. Bawumia, Ghanaians want to know “just one” of the factories you started in 2017 and completed in 2019.

Everpure Ghana Ltd

Savana Foods Empire Ltd

Pam Pharmaceutical Ltd

Prefos Ghana Ltd

Brompton Portfolio

Profad Glazing System Ltd

Osiadan Concretes Products Ltd

Ankod Industries

Golden Milam Ltd

Zuriel Carbon

Skyline Steel Company Ltd

Springs and Bolts Company Ltd

LK International Co. Ltd (Motor King)

Shaba Enterprise

B5 Plus Alloys

Sentuo Ceramic Ghana

KEDA Ceramic Company Ltd

KeteKrashie Timber Recovery Ltd

Volta Forest Products Company

Miro Forestry Ltd

Sunda Ghana Investment Company Ltd

EKA Foods

Kaskazini Ltd

Lan Tianyi Company Ltd

Strongman Foods & Farms Ltd

Feanza Industries

Birim Oil Mills Ltd

Petersfield and Rey Group Ltd

Yedent Agro Ltd

Casa De Ropa

Linise

Caltech Ventures Ltd

Obibini Blackman Company Ltd

Vestor Oil Processing Company

Ababio Express

Aglow Farms Ltd

Dagan Farms Ltd

Nourisher Processing Ghana Ltd

Bibini Logging Ltd

Agriculture, Industrial and Commercial Products AICP Ltd

Gee Fresh Company Ltd

Asamoah and Yamoah Farms\

Appiah Farms Ltd

Delawin Farms Ltd

Mass Industries Ltd

Sunda Ghana Diapers Ltd

Nordiq Hygiene Care Industries Ltd

Wentec Company

Integrated Compost & Recycling Plant Ltd

Home Foods Processing

Navina Cartel Garments

Unijay Garments Ltd

Maagrace Industries Ltd

KAD Industries

Innovation Manufacturing Group

De United Foods Industries Ltd

Happy Sunshine Company Ltd

Glofert Ghana

Dr. Bawumia you seem to be deceiving yourself at this critical moment of our national life. You sound so comfortable about the mess you have created in the past three and a half years in office as the head of the EMT and the Vice President of the Republic. You have desecrated such enviable positions and still carrying yourself around making noise. Mr. Vice President, Ghanaians are hungry and needed to be fed by your government as in Togo, Rwanda, Guinea, and several other countries.

Why did you compare a life-threatening pandemic to an energy crisis created by your own party between 2000 and 2008?

Was the energy crisis fixed by US$1 billion IMF RCF?

Were Ghanaians locked down during the energy crisis?

How many people died during the energy crisis?

Was the crisis a generation problem or financing challenge?

Who fixed the energy crisis?

Mention just one megawatt of power plant your government built in the past 3 and a half years?

What made you think you are managing Covid-19 than any other government on earth?

Do you read news from other African countries about their commitments in fighting the deadly disease?

How far with the genetic composition of Covid-19 strains you claimed our scientists discovered?

You have started tampering with the Covid-19 statistics, can you end it there?

You were the first to have openly politicized Covid-19 in Ghana, please can you apologize to Ghanaians?

Do you think we can conquer Covid-19 with the politicization of everything about it?

Can we have mercy upon Ghanaians for once and stop the politicization of the pandemic?

Mr. Vice President, I still have additional 1,501 economic questions for you and 501 for the government in general about the collapse of domestic banks, depreciation of the Cedi, domestic investment, and the collapse of small and medium enterprises in Ghana. You succeeded in opening the flood gate for comparative time series analysis and we will delve into that as such.

Just get prepared for the debate in the days ahead of us. Before I leave you I will want to send you this caution, “Ghanaians are going to compare your shambolic performance with your opponent’s records to make an informed decision in December 2020 election.”

I wish you well and good health.

Thank You.

The writer, David Yaw Mordey is an Economist and Data Scientist