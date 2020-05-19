Ghanaian millionaire HRH Oscar Yao Doe, the owner of Doscar Group Holdings, has said the nurse, whose twerking video went viral, did nothing wrong.
He has, therefore, vowed to ensure her possible sacking becomes a blessing for her instead of a punishment.
According to him, he will double the pay of the nurse and pay 10 years in advance should the authorities sack her as a result of the controversial twerking.
Defending the yet-to-be-identified nurse, Mr Doe posted this on his Instagram page and explained that she was only expressing her beauty through art and culture, and must not be punished for it.
Social media was recently replete with a video of a nurse with a huge backside shaking her body erotically to a piece of music, while some people in the background, believed to be her colleagues, were heard cheering her on.
The video went viral, getting to the attention of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Council which condemned it vehemently, saying it was an affront to the ethics of the health profession.
Read his post below:
