The Nurses and Midwifery Council has begun investigations into the conduct of an unnamed ‘nurse’ whose twerking video went viral on social media.

A video of a nurse in uniform went viral on social media some days ago which got a number of Ghanaians talking considering the fact that the lady in question was a supposed nurse and the video put the noble profession in a bad light.

Reacting to the video, the Nurses and Midwifery Council, in a statement, condemned unequivocally the conduct of the said nurse; a conduct which is strange and an affront to the noble profession.

According to the Council, although the identity of the supposed nurse in question is not known yet, the issue has been referred to the Disciplinary Department for investigations to begin to identify the nurse in question and proffer the needed sanctions on her.

Read full statement below: