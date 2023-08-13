Shatana, a relative of the late Ghanaian singer Terry Bon Chaka, has shared a video where she’s seen confronting prostitutes outside Bishop Daniel Obinim’s International Godway’s Church in the School Junction area of East Legon.

The video captures Shatana confidently urging the sex workers to leave the vicinity, while some of them shy away from the camera in response to her presence.

Expressing her dismay on Instagram, Shatana, whose real name is Rayana Pappoe, alleged, “Prostitution in front of Pastor Obinims Church… These girls have to do Prostitution to pay rent to Pastor Obinim, because they’re staying in his apartment. #Truth #Prostitutionmuststop [SIC]”.

Watch the video below:

