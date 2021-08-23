The Leader and Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, has finally smoked the peace pipe with Bishop of International God’s Way Church in Ghana, ‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim.

The two surprised many after Reverend Obofour called Angel Obinim on national television to ask of the date of his father’s funeral after honouring his official invitation.

According to Reverend Obofour, though he had disagreements and conflicts with Angel Obinim in the past, they have since remained close friends and brothers in the ministry.

“We have to be present there. There would be lots of pastors and he is my brother… there is no way I can be happy about his father’s demise. I will go and support him because I know how it feels like to lose a father,” Rev. Obofour said.

Earlier, ‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim sent a word of caution to Obofour indicating that Ghana will not be able to contain both of them if he fails to stop peddling falsehood about him.

Meanwhile, commenting on why they attack each other publicly, Rev. Obofour explained their spiritual discourse can only be interesting if both parties respond to jabs to show their seniority in the church game.

He added that the relationship he shares with his colleague pastor is in a different spiritual realm, hence people living in mere physical world may not understand.

Fast forward, Rev Obofour, who has recently been coronated a Chief of Ga Sempe Traditional Area, under the title Nii Addotey Gyata 1, has urged his congregants to prepare ahead of the funeral that will take place on August 28, 2021 in Kumasi.

