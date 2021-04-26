It was a sad moment as Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, mourned his father at his one-week observation.

The solemn ceremony took place at Abuakwa Sepase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Clad in black mourning attire, a photo from the ceremony shows Reverend Obinim in a somber mood at the funeral grounds.

Reverend Obinim

Scores of mourners including Bishop Isaac Appiah Ogya Nyame and Benjamin Agyemang (Igwee), were in attendance to sympathise with the man of God and his family.

Also present was Reverend Obinim’s wife, Florence Obinim, who lifted the spirits of mourns with musical tunes.

Reports have it that the late Kojo Bonsu, believed to be in his seventies, passed on on Friday, April 9.

Mr Bonsu is said to have been rushed to a hospital at Bosomoe in Kumasi after complaining of feverishness, and died shortly after.