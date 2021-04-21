An Accra District Court has discharged Daniel Obinim, founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC), and Kwabena Okyere who were facing charges of alleged forgery before it.

This was after the prosecution led by Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah told the court presided by Her Worship Rosemond Agyiri that they wish to withdraw the charges levelled against the accused persons.

Louis Yiadom Boakye who held brief for Dela Blagogee Esq. of Blagogee, Blacksword & Co. told the court that the defence had from the very beginning maintained that Bishop Obinim was innocent and if the prosecution saw it fit to withdraw the case, they were not opposed to it.

The court subsequently struck out the case as withdrawn and discharged the accused persons who had been going before the court for about eleven months.

Trial

Bishop Obinim and Kwabena Okyere were separately put before a Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra and charged with publication of false news and forgery of document contrary to Section 159 (c) of 29, 1960.

The two, together with three others at large, are facing four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news, and forgery of documents.

The accused persons are alleged to have forged and published a police person wanted to form for the arrest of one Isaac Opoku, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Bishop Obinim allegedly forged and published a Police Persons Wanted Form against a man in Kumasi without official endorsement.

The said wanted person form bearing the details of the supposed fugitive called Isaac Opoku, according to court documents, was circulated on social media of certain individuals who are linked to Obinim including Mr Okyere.

The alleged forgery of police documents by Bishop Obinim, according to the prosecution, resulted from some GH¢51,280 he reportedly deposited in Isaac Opoku’s bank account.