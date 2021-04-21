A Lecturer has been remanded by a Circuit Court in Koforidua over GHS 422.12 Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contribution.

The Lecturer, Francis Ayensu who is with All Nations University and Ghana Technology University was remanded last Thursday to reappear on April 26, 2021.

The accused person, Francis Ayensu, is the owner and Director of Freelance Investment Consult Ltd.

He, however, failed to pay his workers SSNIT contribution from January 2020 to August 2020 amounting to GHc 422.12 despite efforts made to get him to pay same.

He was served a criminal summons on December 14, 2020, but failed to appear in court.

He was communicated to on the next court date which he still ignored.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest but the accused allegedly resisted and incited some youth to attack the arresting officer – Lance Corporal Nuhu and the Prosecuting officer Isaac Nana Yaw Mbatini.

He was later arrested and put before the court and was remanded to reappear on April 26, 2021.

