Hundreds of sympathizers, friends, family members, church members, and residents from Ho and its environs have gathered at a community cemetery in Agortime Kpetoe to pay their last respects to the late Kafui Harriet Hiati.

Kafui allegedly die days after she had reported to friends and family that she had been abused by her boyfriend, one Jay Dodoye, last month.

The suspect who is a popular football player in Ho is currently under medical treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital awaiting recovery and prosecution.

The suspect is currently receiving treatment while the Ho police continue with investigations.

Below are some photos:

25-yr-old allegedly murdered by boyfriend in Ho laid to rest

