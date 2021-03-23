Residents of Ho in the Volta Region were in shock when they woke up to another murder involving two lovers on Tuesday morning.

Jay Dordorye allegedly murdered 25-year-old Harriet Kafui Ahiati and later attempted to take his own life by hanging twice.

The 26-year-old also slit his throat and stabbed himself in the stomach twice but did not die.

Mr Dordorye is currently being treated at the Volta Regional Hospital, after he was arrested by the Ho Municipal Police command.

This comes less than two weeks after a Level 300 student of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College died after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend.