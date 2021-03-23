Actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has got fans drooling after sharing a rare photo of her brother.

Her relation, identified as Ebito Boduong, is an entrepreneur and fashionista.

Moesha posted his photo on her social media platform to celebrate him on turning a year older.

In the photo, he was seen together in a well-decorated room, twinning in similar maroon outfit.

The smiles on their faces were evident of their bond as Moesha plays with his trimmed beard.

She described him as the best brother in the world and expressed profound love for him.

Photos below:

Moesha Boduong and brother, Ebito

