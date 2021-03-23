Former Black Satellites forward, Ransford Osei, has retired from football at the age of 30.

The former Asante Kotoko striker made the announcement in an interview with Humble Ike on Youtube from his base in Germany.

The 30-year-old last played for Lithuanian side FK Palanga which was his 11th club throughout his professional career.

Osei made the headlines when played a key role in 2009 when he led the Black Satellites to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup in Egypt, where they defeated Brazil via penalty shootouts in the final.

He won the golden boot in the 2007 Africa U-17 Championship and 2009 Africa Youth Championship.

He was adjudged top scorer of the African Youth Championship which was held in Rwanda netting seven goals in that particular tournament, notably that brace against the young Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the final.

Osei also won the silver boot in the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The striker was recognised by World Soccer Magazine as one of the 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the planet in their November 2007 Issue.

With the senior national team, the Black Stars, he made only two appearances.

At club level, Osei in the local league played for Kessben FC now Medeama SC, Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko. Also in Europe, he featured for clubs like FC Twente, Granada and FK Palanga among others.