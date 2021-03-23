A video of a young man crying inside a polytank over a heartbreak has caught the attention of many social media users.

In the video fast circulating on social media, the guy, only identified as Exodus, was spotted inside the polytank crying uncontrollably.

However, details about the heartbreak story of the young man, believed to be in his 20s, remain sketchy.

ALSO READ:

After all attempts by his friend to console him proved futile, he vowed to record him and make it go viral.

“You are crying inside polytank all because of woman, I will make you go viral,” the unseen friend lashed out as he records the video.

The video has seen many people troop to the comment section to share their experiences.

Watch the video below: