Ghanaian Singer, Eazzy, has shocked fans with many raising questions after a confession about her relationship life.

The singer in an interview with online news portal, Pulse.com said she is single and overly protective of herself because of the issues from previous relationships.

She said someone she loved so deeply turned out not to be genuine and broke her heart.

“My heart was shred and broken into pieces, so I am holding a thread and needle trying to sew it together,” she said.