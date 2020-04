Some days back, news of Efia Odo reportedly pregnant broke out like wildfire, leaving the actress with no choice than to respond.

Clarifying the news, the actress jokingly asked a rhetorical question about the reports.

The rumours began from a picture which captured her protruding belly, unlike the model-like stature she is known to have.

In the picture, posted on Instagram, she looked heavy and plump with a slightly fat cheek.

Read her post: