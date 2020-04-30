The National Media Commission (NMC) has dispelled information circulating on social media and some mainstream media that it has banned fetish priests from advertising on television.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, George Sarpong, in a statement said, no such directive had been meted out to fetish priests, therefore, such information must be disregarded.

“The story did not attribute its source to any named person within the Commission thereby raising questions about source credibility,” a statement released by the Commission noted.

