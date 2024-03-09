Information Minister-designate Fatimatu Abubakar has called upon the National Media Commission (NMC) to take decisive action against individuals found guilty of defaming and harassing public officeholders and other individuals within the media.

This plea comes following concerns raised by Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, who expressed worry about the deliberate distortion of information by a group of individuals in the media commonly referred to as ‘bloggers.’

Mr Osei Owusu also expressed his distress over the continuous mistreatment of prominent figures in the country by certain media personnel across various platforms.

During her vetting on Friday, March 8, 2024, Fatimatu Abubakar emphasised the importance of the NMC intensifying its enforcement efforts.

“The National Media Commission has the authority, and I urge them, and we will support them in enhancing enforcement.

“By doing so, the public will be assured that perpetrators will be held accountable for any infractions,” she stated.

