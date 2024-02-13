President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has responded to the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo.

His response is in reaction to the Association’s directive to blacklist two New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament for allegedly assaulting journalists.

Mr. Ayeboafo has publicly criticized the GJA’s decision, labeling it as “dysfunctional and unproductive” for the public good.

He suggested that ,journalists should address such acts of impunity through the legal system.

However, Mr. Dwumfour vehemently disagreed with the NMC Chair’s perspective.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr. Dwumfour said the NMC Chair has erred.

To him, the Association would not tolerate attacks on journalists.

Regarding Mr. Ayeboafo’s assertion about productivity, Mr. Dwumfour challenged him to present statistics to support his claim.

“The Association would not tolerate attacks on journalists. I don’t want to be seen as attacking him but what statistics did he use to prove that the journalists were not productive” he questioned.

Mr. Dwumfour argued that, the system has failed journalists and the media.

He stressed his commitment to defend the GJA’s position, stating that it has had a positive impact.

The GJA President therefore announced that the blacklist would remain in effect until further notice.

The GJA President, with support from GIBA and PRINPAG, urged the media to boycott members of parliament for Awutu Senya West, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi constituency.

The decision by GJA followed an attack on David Kobbena, a journalist with Cape FM, by thugs alleged to be supporters of Madam Koomson.

