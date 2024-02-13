The Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC),Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo continues to disagree with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) over a directive issued by the Association to media houses to blacklist two Members of Parliament (MPs) for assaulting journalists in the last two months.

Mr. Ayeboafo has attacked the GJA’s directive, describing it as “dysfunctional and unproductive” in the public interest.

He promotes using legal avenues to combat acts of impunity against journalists.

In an interview with Citi FM on Monday, the NMC Chair reaffirmed his position, claiming that the order was neither democratic nor effective in dealing with journalist assaults.

“The thing is that boycotting or blackout is something that is not part of normal democratic culture. It is only when everything possible through the rule of law has broken down [that you adopt such measures]. But sometimes it may result in impunity… It is not the most efficacious tool in dealing with attacks on journalists.” he said

Albert Dwumfour of the GJA rebutted the NMC Chairman’s stance, saying the association would not stand by while journalists were assaulted.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has strongly criticized Mr. Ayeboafo for his opposition to the directive issued by the GJA.

During an interview on Breakfast Daily with David Kwaku Sakyi on February 12, 2024, Mr. Thompson expressed disappointment with the Chairman’s comments.

Mr. Thompson characterized Ayeboafo as a failed journalist who had refused to acknowledge the assaults against his former colleagues.

“So, you people, they are beating you, they are not paying you well, they are disrespecting you, you rise to the position when you can take decisions to protect your fellow members, look at the ridiculousness of the things he is saying.”

“That I should sit down for somebody to come to my house, come and attack me, come and beat me to a pulp, the following day I should give the same person a platform to come and talk, according to this man, a former journalist, he should be ashamed of himself.” he said.