Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has blamed the National Media Commission (NMC) for not taking any action on the attacks on journalists in Ghana.

According to him, the NMC’s failure to implement measures that ensures the safety of media persons has led to the recent attacks.

“Three years ago we designed a whole institutional mechanism for the safety of journalists and the National Media Commission was then asked to utilize it. All these issues [attacks on journalists] will have ended if NMC had implemented the measures” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Reacting to the invasion of Accra-based UTV studios, the lawmaker assured that all those arrested will face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Information Minister condemned the action of the youth and pledged government’s commitment to press freedom.

When the incident occurred, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said he called the police to ensure law and order at UTV.

He also urged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to support the Ministry and other stakeholders to safeguard the media.

