The Ministry of Information has condemned the attack on UTV studios during a live broadcast on Saturday evening.

A press statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and copied to Adomonline.com on Sunday, October 8 said, “the right to free expression and the freedom of the media are key pillars of our democracy and must be fiercely protected.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah further indicated that, the Ministry made a report to the Ghana Police Service to intervene during the attack when the Media Monitoring Centre was notified of the authorized invasion of the studio by some thugs to express their displeasure over the content of the live program.

“The Police subsequently arrested 16 persons at the premises of UTV, and investigations are currently ongoing,” the statement added.

The Minister used the opportunity to “encourage the media, especially broadcast media show hosts and panelists, to do their utmost to help promote national cohesion even as they exercise their fundamental freedoms.”

Meanwhile, the attack on UTV has evoked widespread condemnation from Ghanaians, who have called for swift action to bring those responsible to justice.

Already, the Ghana Police Service say it has arrested 16 people for their role in the attack.

This incident unfolded during the broadcast of the United Showbiz program.

Shortly after the show commenced, a disruptive noise obstructed the proceedings leaving viewers surprised and concerned.

The show then abruptly went off air while commercials filled the screen. However, subsequent online videos shed light on the unsettling disturbance.

A group claiming to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly stormed the UTV studios during the live broadcast.

Their main demand was to receive an apology from one of the panelists, A-Plus, amid threats.

In the aftermath of the incident, the host of the show, MzGee, apologised to the viewers for the disruption.