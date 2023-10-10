Accra-based United Television (UTV) has condemned the invasion of its studio by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend.

In a statement, the management of the station said it will not be deterred by such unethical and disturbing activities as an independent media house.

“We condemn this act of violence and vandalism as it violates our fundamental human rights and freedoms, and the independence of the media as enshrined under Chapters 5 and 12 respectively of the 1992 Constitution of our country. We are deeply concerned about this event and we are diligently taking all security and legal measures to prevent the reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident,” UTV said.

On Saturday, the NPP members identified as youth organisers in the Greater Accra region stormed the station and temporarily disrupted its prime-time entertainment show ‘United Showbiz’.

The group also threatened to assault the host and guests.

However, UTV has assured its employees of their safety at the workplace.

The company has also expressed gratitude to its stakeholders and promised to continue to deliver quality programmes.

“We are committed to our values and principles as an independent media house, and we will not be deterred by unethical and disturbing activities. Our priority is to continue providing quality news and programs while ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders. We will continue to maintain an impartial and non-biased editorial stance while providing a safe and secure platform for diverse views and opinions to be expressed” it said.

Below is the full statement

