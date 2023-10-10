A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boakye Agyarko says the party has lost its avowed characters and values.

Mr Agyarko who lost out on his bid to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections said lies and mischief have taken over integrity and well-thought-out policies in the party.

According to him, the party is derailing and urgent action must be taken to avert same.

In an open letter issued on Tuesday, October 10, he insisted that the party is no longer focused on national development but selfish interests.

“Indeed, our politics is no longer altogether a quiet and dignified affair of attending to the urgent business of national development. It is now politics of noisy marketplace and election platforms where noise, mischief, insincerity and lies have more value than thought, character and integrity. This is the morass, perforce, we must redeem ourselves from,” an excerpt of the opinion letter said.

Below is the full statement