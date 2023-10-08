The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned in no uncertain terms the invasion of the United Television (UTV) studios by thugs last night.

The group barged in during the station’s prime time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’ temporarily disrupting the show and threatening to beat up the host and her guests on live television.

In a statement condemning the dastardly act, the NDC alleged that the thugs were led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications and other leading figures within the ruling party.

“The NDC condemns this shameful act in no uncertain terms, as there can be no place for such uncivilised and beastly conduct in a democracy,” the statement read.

The statement stressed that last night’s act was a blight on the country’s democracy and further erodes the fast dwindling press freedom fortunes of the country.

“We in the NDC are deeply worried about the level of intolerance of dissenting views in Ghana today under the tyrannical Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government. We completely condemn the extent to which the ruling NPP is determined to go to institutionalise a culture of silence,” the party stated.

It called on the vanguards of free speech to speak up against the hooliganism before it is too late.

“Our press freedom and democratic credentials are under serious attack, and to remain silent in these times is to encourage the triumph of evil. We further call on the Ghana Police Service to expeditiously investigate this incident and ensure that all the culprits are duly prosecuted in accordance with law. The NDC shall be monitoring every development on this important matter and will not accept anything short of justice,” it stated.

Below is the full statement