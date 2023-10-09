The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has visited United Television (UTV) following the invasion over the weekend by some party members.

The visit on Monday was to engage the management and assure them of thorough investigations into the matter.

The General Secretary of NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah (JFK) revealed this on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

“The Director of Communication reached out to them immediately after the incident, but we couldn’t have ended with that, so we went there today. It is important to listen to all sides of the story, so I have already engaged the culprits and reprimanded them,” he said.

A group of young men, which the NPP has admitted are some constituency youth organisers in the Greater Accra Region, barged in during the station’s prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’ on Saturday.

They temporarily disrupted the show and threatened to beat up the host and her guests on live television.

Their acts have been widely condemned amidst calls for a thorough probe into the incident and for them to face the law.

Speaking on the way forward, Mr Koduah said the issue has been referred to the regional executives to handle it.

He indicated that, if the need arises for the disciplinary committee to take up the case, they will do so.

