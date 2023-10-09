The National Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has confirmed that the people who invaded UTV studio are members of the governing party.

He, however, condemned the act, stating that it goes against everything the NPP stands for.

“The people who invaded UTV studios are party members and acted the way they did because of some conversations on the programme,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

A group of young men barged in during the station’s prime-time entertainment show, ‘United Showbiz’, temporarily disrupting the show and threatening to beat up the host and her guests on live television.

16 people have been arrested so far.

Mr. Ahiagbah has condemned their action and promised to assist the police to ensure law and order.

