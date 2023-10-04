A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern region, Felix Owusu-Adjapong, has died.

Majority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, confirmed the death on Twitter.

He was 79.

Details about the former Majority leader’s death, however, remain sketchy.

Sharing a photo of Mr Owusu-Adjapong, Annoh-Dompreh extended condolences to his family.

“Deep condolences to the family… The former majority leader, Hon. Felix Owusu, passed on,” Annoh-Dompreh tweeted.

The deceased served as a Minister in the erstwhile Kufuor administration. He was first elected in 1996 and was a member of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Parliaments.

In 2007, Mr. Owusu-Adjapong resigned his ministerial position to contest the NPP presidential race, but was unsuccessful.

However, he did not contest the parliamentary election in the 2008 general elections, and Joseph Ampomah Bosompem won it for the NPP with a majority of 8,469.

In June 2008, he was appointed Minister of Energy and held the post until the end of Kufuor’s administration in January 2009.

Below is Annoh-Dompreh’s post:

Deep condolences to the family…

Former Majority leader, Hon. Felix Owusu passed on.. pic.twitter.com/0oQW6tWIUZ — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) October 4, 2023

ALSO READ: